WFFD issues safety tips for fireworks season - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD issues safety tips for fireworks season

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Now that Christmas is over Texoma is getting ready to light the fuse for the next big holiday.

Russell's Fireworks Kingdom opened its doors Tuesday morning for the second time of the year.

"We hope to do good," Patsy Hodgkins, Russell's Fireworks Kingdom owner said. "We hope people will come and buy and be safe shooting them off because of the weather."

While fireworks are fun and pretty to look at there's always a risk involved especially when it comes to children. 

"They need to be supervised to shoot those off, but safety is the first for children and safety is the first for the adults when it comes to fireworks," Hodgkins said. 

However, it doesn't stop there, Lance Raub, a Wichita Falls Firefighter said people should also keep in mind Texoma counties that are under burn bans.

"For those who are under the burn ban make sure you're being safe with the fireworks and make sure you take all the fireworks to a designated accepted area," Raub said. 

Wichita County is not under a burn ban but Raub said people are not allowed to shoot off fireworks inside Wichita Falls city limits.

"It's common to have fires in Wichita Falls due to fireworks," Raub said. "There have been instances where it will either cause a big fire in apartments or a residential structure."

For that reason, it's important to keep the following information in mind when shooting firecrackers on New Year's Eve.

  • Read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.
  • Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings, or people.
  • Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.

Also when shooting off fireworks, Raub recommends people to have some sort of water supply like a water hose in case something goes wrong.

For those who have pets remember loud noises can scare them so it's best to keep them inside on New Year's Eve.

Below is a map of counties under a burn ban in the state of Texas. For a closer look at the latest burn bans in our area, click here.

