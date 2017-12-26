District attorney to aid Texas sheriff's use-of-force probe

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The Bexar County District Attorney has agreed to lend some manpower to the sheriff's office investigation into the deputy-involved shooting of a 6-year-old boy.
Kameron Prescott was killed last week when Bexar County Sheriff's deputies opened fire on a woman at a San Antonio-area mobile home park following a nearly two-hour manhunt.
The woman, 30-year-old Amanda Jones, was also fatally shot in the December 21 incident.
Sheriff Javier Salazar has said Jones had no apparent connection to the boy or his family.
District attorney spokeswoman Leslie Garza said in a statement Tuesday that office staff are reviewing the use-of-force investigation at the request of the sheriff's office.
Garza said that if the investigation indicates that the deputies' actions were criminal, the district attorney's office "will take appropriation action."
