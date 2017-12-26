District attorney to aid Texas sheriff's use-of-force probe - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

District attorney to aid Texas sheriff's use-of-force probe

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The Bexar County District Attorney has agreed to lend some manpower to the sheriff's office investigation into the deputy-involved shooting of a 6-year-old boy.

Kameron Prescott was killed last week when Bexar County Sheriff's deputies opened fire on a woman at a San Antonio-area mobile home park following a nearly two-hour manhunt.

The woman, 30-year-old Amanda Jones, was also fatally shot in the December 21 incident.

Sheriff Javier Salazar has said Jones had no apparent connection to the boy or his family.

District attorney spokeswoman Leslie Garza said in a statement Tuesday that office staff are reviewing the use-of-force investigation at the request of the sheriff's office.

Garza said that if the investigation indicates that the deputies' actions were criminal, the district attorney's office "will take appropriation action."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Cities sue Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures

    Cities sue Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 12:04 PM EST2017-12-26 17:04:20 GMT
    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:06 PM EST2017-12-27 01:06:48 GMT

    Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

    Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

  • Suit: Apple slowed iPhones, forcing owners to buy new ones

    Suit: Apple slowed iPhones, forcing owners to buy new ones

    Friday, December 22 2017 3:11 PM EST2017-12-22 20:11:57 GMT
    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:06 PM EST2017-12-27 01:06:05 GMT

    Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

    Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

  • UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

    UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

    Monday, December 25 2017 1:53 PM EST2017-12-25 18:53:44 GMT
    Tuesday, December 26 2017 7:34 PM EST2017-12-27 00:34:57 GMT

    The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

    The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

    •   
Powered by Frankly