Shoppers return unwanted Christmas gifts

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Hundreds of thousands of shoppers across the country lined up at stores on Tuesday to return some unwanted Christmas gifts, whether it was a chip-and-dip plate from their mother-in-law to an itchy sweater from grandma.
