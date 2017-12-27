3 dead, 2 injured after SUV collides with hog in Texas

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are en route to help investigate after a body was found near Snyder. 7News received a tip that a body had been found near the railroad tracks west of town. We have a crew en route to the area. OSBI did confirm they were headed to Kiowa County but could not confirm the location or any other details. Stay with 7News for updates on this breaking story. Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
