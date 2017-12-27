City of WF wants to help get rid of your REAL Christmas trees

The City of Wichita Falls has set up four locations where residents can dispose of their natural Christmas trees. (Source: KAUZ)

If you are looking for a place to discard of your REAL Christmas tree, the City of Wichita Falls has you covered.

The city's sanitation department has set up four locations for disposal of natural Christmas trees.

*1. Lucy Park, on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway-all the way at the back of the park near the tree farm- Open 24 hours

*2. Kiwanis Park, 4400 Southwest Parkway- Next to the Parks Maintenance Building at the entrance to the park- Open 24 hours

*3. City Transfer Station, 3200 Lawrence Road- open M-F 8 am to 6 pm, Sat 8 am to 5 pm

*4. City Landfill, 10984 Wiley Road- open Mon-Sat 8 am to 5 pm

The city will use the discarded trees as mulch in parks across Wichita Falls.

Residents have until January 15 to drop off their trees at these locations. After that, you can still use the landfill or transfer station any day during normal hours.

Remember, the city will not pick up your tree if you set it at your curb. If you need more information, call 940-761-7977.

