City of WF wants to help get rid of your REAL Christmas trees

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.
An AP analysis find that more than 4 in 5 signed up under health law are in states that Trump won.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are en route to help investigate after a body was found near Snyder.
