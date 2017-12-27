Sheriff: Deputies threatened before gunfire that killed boy

A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
"Warmer" the next couple of days but even colder air is on the way for the New Year.
"Warmer" the next couple of days but even colder air is on the way for the New Year.
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.
An AP analysis find that more than 4 in 5 signed up under health law are in states that Trump won.
An AP analysis find that more than 4 in 5 signed up under health law are in states that Trump won.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.