HS Basketball scores and highlights: Dec. 27

High School Basketball scores and highlights
Boys District 8-3A Henrietta 58 (1-1) Boyd 45 HEN: Mason Marchman 16 pts, Brady Harwell 13 pts Non-District Petrolia 29 Iowa Park 85 IP: Will Deason 24 pts, Billy Pearson 15 pts, Noah Diaz 10 pts Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
