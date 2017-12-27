HS Basketball scores and highlights: Dec. 27 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: Dec. 27

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer scores 2 of her 24 points against Henrietta. / Source: KAUZ Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer scores 2 of her 24 points against Henrietta. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Non District

Wichita Falls  39
Canyon          37

Frederickburg Tournament 

Graham  70
Hidalgo  57

Frederickburg  59
Graham          56
GRA: Case Birch 17 pts, Cameron Mason 12 pts

Anson Tournament 

Seymour  70
Anson      28

Girls 

Windthorst Tournament

Vernon         39
#5 Windthorst   78
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 24 pts, Charlie Cooper 13 pts

Bellevue      55
Springtown  37

Slidell       47
Henrietta  43

Bellevue   34
Vernon     75

Henrietta          24
#5 Windthorst  81
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 24 pts, Kora Pennartz 10 pts 

Anson Tournament

Iowa Park  45
Childress  51

Iowa Park 37
Whitney   40

