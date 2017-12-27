Failed device to blame for WF power outage - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Failed device to blame for WF power outage

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

More than 300 people in Wichita Falls lost power Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Oncor outage map reported a power outage in the area of Barnett road.

Oncor's communications director, Gordon Drake said a failed device is to blame for the outage.

Drake said power is expected to be restored in the area around 11 p.m Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly