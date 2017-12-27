Failed device to blame for WF power outage

More than 300 people in Wichita Falls lost power Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Oncor outage map reported a power outage in the area of Barnett road.

Oncor's communications director, Gordon Drake said a failed device is to blame for the outage.

Drake said power is expected to be restored in the area around 11 p.m Wednesday.

