WFPD investigating early morning stabbing

Wichita Falls police are investigating an early morning stabbing in in the 2800 block of Roanoke Drive.

Officers say the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday during a house party.

Authorities say a Hispanic man was drunk and causing a disturbance when he was stabbed by a woman at the party.

The man is hospitalized with injuries.

So far no arrests have been made.



