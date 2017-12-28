WFPD investigating early morning stabbing

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the body of a woman that was discovered on Wednesday afternoon west of Snyder by a railroad employee. The woman has been identified as Linda Leah Griffith, 55.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
An AP analysis find that more than 4 in 5 signed up under health law are in states that Trump won.
Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.
