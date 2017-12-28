WFPD investigating early morning stabbing - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD investigating early morning stabbing

By Jessica Djukic, Producer
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls police are investigating an early morning stabbing in in the 2800 block of Roanoke Drive. 

Officers say the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday during a house party.

Authorities say a Hispanic man was drunk and causing a disturbance when he was stabbed by a woman at the party.

The man is hospitalized with injuries. 

So far no arrests have been made.


Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly