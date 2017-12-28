Health programs at your fingertips

Wichita Falls - Wichita County Health District officials are trying to help Texomans achieve the most popular New Year's resolution, getting healthy.

In 2014, they created Live Well in Wichita County. It is a health program that helps educate physicians and patients alike on all the health programs available to them using a research database website.

That database can be accessed online or at new iPad kiosks in six health centers within the county: Community Health Care Center, Clinics of North Texas, United Regional Physician Group, Electra Hospital District, Kell West Family Practice Clinic and Vinson Health Center at MSU.

The idea was created after a physician struggled to start a dialogue with an obese patient about the resources that can help with his weight problem.

"At the time there wasn't any kind of universal list about this facility office offers these classes or if you need a reduced price these facilities offer a reduced price," Amy Fagan Assistant Director of Health at the WFWCHD.

Starting in September 2018 that will soon change when the website is launched and the six health centers will have their kiosks. The goal is to have patients fill out questionnaires to find out what program can help them and speak with their physician about it.

"It's not just about a quick 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to lose 30 pounds or I'm going to change my diet,'" Fagan said.

The database also helps parents find prevention programs for their kids.

"If I'm a parent of a teenager and I'm concerned about them using tobacco [I can go to the] tobacco section of the website that is specific to how to prevent my teen from using tobacco," Fagan said.

There will also be a section for healthy recipes.

The sister site Eat Well is already up and running. Restaurant owners give their menu to the dieticians who put the healthiest meals on the website.

"We're having people understand that 'I can make that will help me reduce calories, reduce fat, all those things, sodium, which is important for a healthy lifestyle," Fagan said.

The Live Well program is being funded by a $250,000 grant the Wichita Falls -Wichita County Public Health District received in may.

