Skylark, AAA help prevent drunk driving on NYE

Many will be celebrating the new year with a drink in hand.

In an effort to reduce the number of drunk driving accidents on New Year's Eve, Skylark Taxi is helping out with free rides.

"We've been doing the free ride program for about 10 plus years and we continue to do it for the safety of our community," Cari Wallace, the Skylark manager said. "We want everybody who's out having a good time to make it home safely."

From midnight to two in the morning, Skylark Taxi drivers will be picking up people from bars in Wichita Falls and taking them home.

"It feels good to know that we are doing something to help out," Wallace said. " I mean we've been in this community for a long time and I'm from Wichita Falls so to be able to save somebody's life potentially by getting them home is a good feeling."

AAA is also helping keep drunk drivers off the streets through their Tipsy Tow campaign.

"This is a free service," Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Spokesperson said. "You don't have to be a AAA member, however, this is only a one way, one-time ride for the driver."

As a last resort, drivers can call AAA and request a tipsy tow between 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and 6 a.m. New Years Day.

Armbruster said with this request the driver will receive the free tow and a ride home.

"The idea here is to encourage everyone to plan ahead and make responsible decisions before you celebrate new years eve," Armbruster said. "If you're in a situation and you don't have any other way home, we will provide that free tow up to ten miles."

If the drivers home is more than 10 miles away the driver should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor.

For that reason, AAA recommends the passenger to ask the tow truck driver for an estimate prior to the tow.

To reach AAA on New Year's Eve dial 1-800-222-4357.

To reach Skylark for their free ride on New Year's Eve dial 940-322-1352.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved