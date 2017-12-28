Abandoned nursing home fire under investigation

The cause of a fire at the abandoned nursing home Denver Manor in Wichita Falls is under investigation.
Prepare now for brutal cold and freezing temperatures over the weekend.
The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in a Bronx apartment building has killed at least six people.
Wichita Falls police are investigating an early morning stabbing.
A family spokesman says Rose Marie, who played the wisecracking Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died.
