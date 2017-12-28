Abandoned nursing home fire under investigation

The cause of a fire at the abandoned nursing home Denver Manor in Wichita Falls is under investigation.

The fire began just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in 600 block of Denver Street.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the center of the nursing home and damaged two rooms.

It took 50 minutes for crews to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

