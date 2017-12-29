Zoey is up for adoption in Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls Animal Service center joined Ava Van Valen in the studio on Friday to let the public know about a dog that is up for adoption.

Zoey is a 2-year-old Dachshund/Yorkie mix that is up for adoption. Animal Service officials said Zoey is good with cats, children and other dogs.

Zoey was picked up as a stray and officials said she was micro-chipped but the information for her owner had not been updated.

Animal Service officials said making sure you keep your microchip updated so they can get your furry family member back to you.

If you are interested in adopting Zoey or any other animal you can head to the Animal Service Center at 1207 Hatton Rd. Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm. Or Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. This Monday the center will be closed for New Year's day.

For more information, call (940) 761-7824.

