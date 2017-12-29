The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Fernando Ybarra

Hispanic Male

DOB: 08-08-59

Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Burglary of a vehicle w/2 prior convictions

Joshua Daniel Little

White Male

DOB: 09-23-77

Bro/Bro

160 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Cancellation – Theft of Property O/2500 w prior conviction

Keith Devon Dubose

Black Male

DOB: 02-06-96

Blk/Bro

190 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Alton Mytavian Mackey

Black Male

DOB: 03-29-95

Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Ronald Alexander Giner III

White Male

DOB: 05-27-87

Bro/Hzl

150 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 U/1g

