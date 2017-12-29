Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Fernando Ybarra 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 08-08-59 
Blk/Bro 
155 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Burglary of a vehicle w/2 prior convictions

Joshua Daniel Little 
White Male 
DOB: 09-23-77 
Bro/Bro 
160 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall 
Wanted For: PR Bond Cancellation – Theft of Property O/2500 w prior conviction

Keith Devon Dubose 
Black Male 
DOB: 02-06-96 
Blk/Bro 
190 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Alton Mytavian Mackey 
Black Male 
DOB: 03-29-95 
Blk/Bro 
160 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Ronald Alexander Giner III 
White Male 
DOB: 05-27-87 
Bro/Hzl 
150 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 U/1g

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly