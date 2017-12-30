WF Seniors pass on knowledge for new year

Residents who live in the Rolling Meadows Retirement Community in Wichita Falls rang in 2018 early with a New Year's party.



With age comes experience, and as the seniors celebrated Friday they also passed on words of wisdom.



Carolyn Sousa, a retired air force nurse and lieutenant-colonel, was at Sheppard Air Force Base from 1982 to 1986.



That is why it is no surprise she had this advice to take into 2018.



"To care about people, to keep your eyes open," said Sousa. "Something might be going on right next to you that needs attention."



Jeri Hawkins was also at the party. She has lived in Wichita Falls for about 50 years.



"My husband was stationed out at Sheppard and we retired here," said Hawkins.

She and her husband had a business in town for many years.

"The caramel corn shop which some people might remember," she said. "We opened it in the mall when the mall opened back in the 70s."

Hawkins lost her husband this past year but still has a positive and ambitious outlook on life.



"If you have something you want to do badly, don’t be afraid to attempt it,” said Hawkins.

She says this can be hard because many of us doubt ourselves.

“Don't let too much stand in your way if you really want to do it because I think you could make a success out of it,” she said.



Speaking of goals, the perfect definition of relationship goals was also in that same room, Leonida and James Hart.

They have been married for 69 years.

“Too long,” laughed Mrs. Hart.

The couple celebrated their anniversary December 17, and the lovebirds had this advice for couples as they enter 2018.

“It's a lot of give and take you know,” said Mr. Hart.

He said it is not easy but does not believe relationships are supposed to be.

“You got to give a little, you got to take a little,” he said.

Then he quoted Kenny Rogers.

“Know when to hold them, know when to fold them,”



The Rolling Meadows residents really celebrated right, with dinner, a countdown, champagne and some live music!

Stephanie Steffens, the community's activity director, said they try to something like this every month to help the residents get together and enjoy each other's company.



Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved