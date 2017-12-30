WF Police arrest robbery suspect

Wichita Falls Police have arrested the man they say robbed the Dollar Saver Friday night.

The robbery happened in the 900 block of Kemp Blvd. a little after 8 p.m. That is when police say the clerk working at the store hit the panic button.

When police got to the scene employees told them a black man with a knife demanded money from the clerk.

Police say he got away on foot. But WFPD says the clerk recognized the suspect's voice, and since that man is a person of interest in some other investigations, police went to Raymond Durham's house.

When they got there the 19-year-old was still wearing some of the same clothes police saw in the video surveillance footage.

The Dollar Saver employee was also able to identify the suspect's voice.

Durham was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

There were two clerks in the store at the time of the incident. One employee did have a minor cut on her hand from the knife but no other injuries were reported.

