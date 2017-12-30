Closures due to weather this weekend

The cold weather is causing some closures in our area.

First Assembly of God in Byers has cancelled its service this Sunday.

Thornberry Baptist Church has also cancelled their services for Sunday.

If your church or business will be closed because of the weather or you are cancelling an event, let us know.

You can call us at 940-322-1146 or email us at Allkauznews@kauz.com. You can also send a message to the Newschannel 6 KAUZ Facebook page.

