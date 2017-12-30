Closures due to weather this weekend

The cold weather is causing some closures in our area. First Assembly of God in Byers has cancelled its service this Sunday.
The cold weather is causing some closures in our area. First Assembly of God in Byers has cancelled its service this Sunday.
More ice and some snow possible overnight into Sunday morning.
More ice and some snow possible overnight into Sunday morning.
The countdown is on to 2018.
The countdown is on to 2018.
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.