Seniors tell us their resolutions for the new year

The countdown is on to 2018.

Many people are making their resolutions for the new year.

We caught up with some seniors who live in the Rolling Meadows Retirement Community at their New Year's Eve party to ask them what theirs are.

"It's always to lose weight," said Carolyn Sousa, a retired air force nurse. "I mean that's just it. I do it every year I have been for quite a few years."

"I don't know if I have a resolution or not because if I make a resolution I just break it anyway so why bother," said retired business owner Jeri Hawkins.

Forbes reports that about 41 percent of Americans make New Year's resolutions.

The most popular resolutions are to lose weight and eat better.

