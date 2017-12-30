Outdoor NYE Events in downtown Ft. Worth canceled

For those headed down to Fort Worth to celebrate the new year, be aware not all of the festivities will take place.

Officials have canceled outdoor events at Sundance Square on New Year’s Eve due to weather conditions but indoor events are still a go.

Those outdoor events were canceled due to expected wintry temperatures and potential freezing drizzle on Sunday.

Officials said the cancellations will not impact indoor events at Four Day Weekend, Scat Jazz Lounge, Bass Performance Hall, restaurant and other private events in Sundance Square.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved