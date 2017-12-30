Outdoor NYE Events in downtown Ft. Worth canceled

The Interior Department proposes to reverse offshore-drilling safety rules imposed after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
Officials have canceled outdoor events at Sundance Square on New Year’s Eve due to weather conditions.
