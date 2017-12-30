State confirms some Allred Unit prisoners refusing meals

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed that some inmates at the Allred Unit in Iowa Park are refusing meals.

We reached out to the state after an inmate's wife called us about some of the prisoners going on a hunger strike because of the conditions there.

She said the inmates feel their rights are being violated.

Robert Hurst, the TDCJ's Public Information Officer, released this statement to NewsChannel 6.

"48 administrative segregation offenders at the Allred Unit in Iowa Park are currently refusing meals," said Hurst. "Most of the offenders have items purchased in the commissary in their cells. The department is closely monitoring their food intake and will take appropriate action as needed."

