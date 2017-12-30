HS Holiday hoops tournaments, Saturday

MSU Women's basketball in a huddle during a timeout of 70-66 loss to Southern Nazarene. / Source: KAUZ

Midwestern state men down Javelinas for first Lone Star Conference win Midwestern State claimed its first Lone Star Conference win Saturday afternoon, beating Texas A&M-Kingsville 72-68 at the Steinke Physical Education Center. The win not only improved MSU to 4-9 on the season, but also snapped a six-game road skid in league play moving to 1-3 in the Lone Star Conference loop. "We wanted to end 2017 with a win," MSU coach Nelson Haggerty sa...