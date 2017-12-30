HS Holiday hoops tournaments, Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Holiday hoops tournaments, Saturday

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Wichita Christian's Jackson Landes scores a layup in the Patterson Holiday Classic Championship game. / Source: KAUZ Wichita Christian's Jackson Landes scores a layup in the Patterson Holiday Classic Championship game. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Hobbs Holiday Tournament - Hobbs, N.M.

Championship game

#14 Hirschi  60
Hobbs         63
 
Whataburger Tournament - Fort Worth

Burkburnett  81
#8 Peaster   65
Jacob Williams 24pts, Jalen White 15 pts 11 reb
 
#3 Bowie         62
#8 Munester   43

Patterson Holiday Classic - Wichita Christian

Semifinals

Wichita Christian  53
Prairie Valley        46

Pantego Christian  68 
Forestburg             38

Championship Game

Pantego Christian  65 
Wichita Christian   40

NCTA Tournament - Gainesville 

Championship Game

#14 Nocona  65
Sanger         52
NOC: Riley McCasland Tournament MVP

Girls

District 9-2A

Quanah            25 (2-1)
#5 Windthorst  71 (3-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 30 pts

#13 Archer City  36 (3-0) 
#21 Seymour     35 (2-1)

Whataburger Tournament - Fort Worth

Bowie   34
Argyle  56

Patterson Holiday Classic - Wichita Christian

Championship game

Prarie Valley   28
Paducah         41

Third place game

City View   41
Newcastle  59

Hobbs Holiday Tournament - Hobbs, N.M. 

Consolation Championship

Hirschi 51
Lovington 39

Caprock Classic - Lubbock 

Lubbock Coronado 45
Rider 42

NCTA Tournament - Gainesville 

Third place game

Howe 53
 Nocona 40


