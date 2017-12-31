Iowa Park man dead after officer involved shooting in Crowell

An Iowa Park man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Crowell.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m Saturday night.

According to DPS trooper Dan Buesing, a Foard County deputy shot and killed 36-year-old Heath Wayne Hodges.

That deputy was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers and Foard County Sheriff’s Office investigate.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time.

Stay with 6 as we continue to learn more details.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved