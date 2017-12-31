Winter driving tips

If you need to get out in this winter weather, AAA has some driving tips for you.

To prepare your car for winter weather, you should check out your cars battery, lights, brakes, tires, wipers, and exhaust.

Sergeant Dan Buesing with the Department of Public Safety says that if you do need to drive, it's all about patience.

"Slow down and prepare yourself," he says. "Be patient just remember its going to be slower just take your time and slow down its a problem that many of us here in Texas have a hard time with our highways are nice and open so yeah just slow down and take your time and get there safely and make sure everyone around you on the highway gets safely to their destination as well."

Buesing says there are some things you should take with you if you plan to be out in this weather.

"Definitely have some blankets, some food some water some snacks, and your charges. Make sure you have an extra battery source for your cell phone in case you do get stranded for whatever reason."

He also says be sure to call 911 even for a non-emergency such as a flat tire or if you run out of gas.

Also, keep an eye on the forecast. The First Alert 6 Weather App is a great tool to do just that.

One last tip. If the forecast is bad, delay your trip if all possible until conditions improve.

