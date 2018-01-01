Fight leads to shots fired at South Plains Mall

Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.
The Interior Department proposes to reverse offshore-drilling safety rules imposed after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.
Chief Justice John Roberts is using his annual report on the federal judiciary to promise a careful evaluation of its sexual misconduct policies.
