Fight leads to shots fired at South Plains Mall

Lubbock police are searching for suspects after a report of shots fired Sunday at South Plains Mall.

The call came in at 5:57 p.m. LPD says this was not an active shooter situation and no victims have been identified as of Sunday night. They believe the suspects left the mall shortly after the shots were fired.

38-year-old Billy Stacy was at the mall with his son when the shooting started.

"Active shooter shooting another guy," Stacy said. "Happened right over at the play center, center of the mall by the playground, just started shooting."

"Thought he was gonna shoot us because he started heading our direction, so I grabbed my boy and we went to the ground. There was a play center between us and the shooter, so I grabbed him, drug him behind a wall and as soon as I figured out which direction he was gonna go, we darted off and got out of the way."

Kieantae Czarnek was in Foot Action when the fight started and was able to grab video of the incident.

He heard the manager tell the group to take it outside, where the fight continued.

"Someone threw a man across the room and he hit the wall," Czarnek said. "He pulled out a burner and started shooting people. He busted twice and then everybody took runnin'."

Czarnek said he doesn't know who the shooter was but he saw two shots go off. He said there was only one shooter and one gun.

Alfredo Chavira was able to see the fight from Liquid Ink.

"We never thought it was gonna happen at the freakin' mall," Chavira said. "Especially around the kids playin'. Those kids are traumatized for life now."

Police are describing this as an isolated incident that started with the fight.

They are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 806-775-2865.

This incident happened right before closing time. Police were able to evacuate the mall and begin their investigation.

South Plains Mall released a short statement around 7 p.m.: "We are committed to the safety and well being of our shoppers and retailers. The matter is currently under police investigation."

No suspect description has been released as of Sunday night.

The mall will be open as planned tomorrow. Lubbock police say they will have extra patrols in and around the mall on Monday.

