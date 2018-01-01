Vitro Architectural Glass making progress on expansion

One of the biggest projects that Wichita Falls saw in 2017 was a $60 million expansion for a new large jumbo coater at Vitro Architectural Glass.

In February ground was broken on the project that will keep all the jobs at the plant and create at least 50 new ones.

"We won this deal because of the relationship between us, the plant management, and the city of Burkburnett who has some skin in this incentive package," C.E.O. of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said.

In September contractors had the frame in place. The progress had Plant Manager Bill Haley more excited than ever over the expansion.

"This is a real testament to what it's like to do business in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett," Haley said. "And it's a testament to why other company's should be coming to this area."

Fast forward to 2018 and paneling is up around the whole building and concrete has been poured by OK Concrete Company.

"Frankly their construction timeline was pretty aggressive and ambitious and it looks like they are pretty close to meeting it," Florsheim said.

He's excited about the timeline coming to fruition and said all Wichita Falls can do is benefit from it.

"This is how economic development is supposed to work," Florsheim said. "Not just focused on bringing in business from the outside, but what can you do to help your existing businesses grow."

He added that having local contractors working on this project has been the icing on the cake because it helps the economy just that much more.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce isn't sure when the project will be complete, but said they thought things would move quickly with employees and infrastructure already in place.

