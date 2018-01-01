New Year's Resolution, a healthy lifestyle

You're never too young to set a New Year's resolution.

"To keep my room clean," Sarah Chitwood, said.

"To have fun," Sophia Chitwood, said.

Many like Bridgett Billington and Glenda Briscoe hope to accomplish a personal goal this year.

"I want to get better at playing my piano," Billington said. "It's been sitting in the house for about two years and I've played it twice, so I want to play it twice a week not twice a year."

"I just want to be content and happy with who I am and not try to change to be somebody I'm not," Briscoe said.

However, one thing many of us desire is to start being healthy.

"We do expect to see a lot more traffic coming in now," Marcus Smith, Gold's Gym Fitness Manager said. "With the New Year, we do expect plenty of people coming in and signing up and getting involved with not only just the gym but also our classes."

If this is your New Year's resolution, Smith said there are two important factors you need to keep in mind along the way.

"It's consistency and of course enjoying the process," Smith said. "You've got to get to the gym you can't just go for a week or a month or even two months and just say hey well I did a good job these last two months so I'm going to stop. It's going to take time and it's going to take some dedication and commitment."

Another thing to keep in mind is to set a specific goal, like how much weight you want to lose.

"There's going to be day's you're going to wake up and be sore and tired, but being able to get up and smile when you're doing this knowing that you're making a better lifestyle and a healthier lifestyle, it will drive people and push them to meet their goals," Smith said.

