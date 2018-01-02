Man arrested following chase in Wichita Falls

A car chase in Wichita Falls ends in a man being arrested. It happened around 11 p.m Monday night.

A Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle at the intersections of Jacksboro Highway and Glendale.The driver of that vehicle drove off and the officer pursued.

After driving several miles, the vehicle stopped in an alley on Avenue C between Kemp and Fillmore. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran into a house.

34-year old Jared Daven Taylor was arrested and hauled off to jail.

He was booked into the Wichita County Detention Center and is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to identify fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance, and outstanding warrants from both Arkansas and Oklahoma.

