Reward increased for Texas fugitive wanted for murder

The reward for the capture of a murder suspect in Texas has increased.

Frankie Lee Bell Jr. is wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On October 3, 2017, Bell and multiple other suspects allegedly were involved in an aggravated robbery in Bryan. Two men were shot and killed in that robbery and another person was injured. Bell's whereabouts are currently unknown.

The reward for information that leads to his capture in the month of January has increased to $12,500.

Bell is 5'7" and weighs around 175 pounds. He has multiple tattoos including a dog paw and a 5-point star on his right forearm, a "B" hand-sign on his outer right forearm, a "59" on his left bicep, and other tattoos on his neck and arms.

If seen, call police and do not attempt to apprehend as he is considered armed and dangerous.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

