911, telephone lines down again in Clay Co.

Clay Co. Sheriff Kenny Lemons said Tuesday afternoon the office's telephone lines, including 911, are down.

Sheriff Lemons posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page around 12:20 p.m. saying they have contacted AT&T and have been assured the problem will be fixed as soon as possible.

The post did indicate the source of the problem had not yet been identified. Until the issue is resolved, residents are being asked to call (940) 636-4647 for assistance.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

