More apartments coming to downtown WF

More apartments are in the works for downtown Wichita Falls, and one building owner is getting some help from the city on the project.

On Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution to spend $122,805 on a fire suppression system at the old Brown Building in the 900 block of 9th Street.

The project will include ten upscale apartments and cost $1.25 million. Owner Anthony Patterson said he's hoping to have it complete sometime in 2018.

