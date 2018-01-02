WF continues to bring awareness to HIV prevention

Wichita Falls city leaders are taking steps to reduce the amount of positive HIV cases in the city.

On Tuesday, the city councilors passed an ordinance to spend $117,300 on a special revenue fund to address the issue.

The funding will help identify individuals with high-risk behavior like students at Midwestern State University and people at homeless shelters.

This is the 16th year of the outreach program that spans an 11-county area. You can always get tested yourself at the health district located at 1700 3rd Street.

