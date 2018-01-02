WF still considering what affordable housing projects to support

Wichita Falls has lots of affordable housing and more could be on the way.

Wichita Falls has lots of affordable housing and more could be on the way.

Wichita Falls city councilors are considering supporting two affordable housing projects competing in a state competition for tax credits.

On Tuesday, the council passed a resolution of support for a project on Maplewood near McNiel. However, after hearing the second project's proposal, they decided to rescind their approval and table both projects to the next meeting so they could learn more about each proposal.

If the project on Maplewood wins, it will include extending the road from McNiel all the way to Lawrence Road. The city's support helps the state decide which project to chose.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved