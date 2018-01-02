The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. The bulletin came out a day late since Monday was January 1.

Jacob Wayne Kinnaird, 21, is wanted for Aggravated Assault. Kinnaird stands five feet five inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

