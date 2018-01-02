Wichita Falls mourns loss of media, entertainment director

A familiar face and voice to Wichita Falls has passed away. Lynn Marshall was most recently known as a Director at Wichita Theater.

If he wasn't directing the show on the stage he was there looking for talent for his next production. His last production was just a few weeks ago when Wichita Theater performed "A Christmas Story".

Marshall played a media role in Texoma for years in the 1990s and 2000s. He was a News Director among other roles at the NBC affiliate. He also was in commercials on television all over Texoma.

He worked in media since the mid-70s and did programming for radio stations along with his work at TV stations.

