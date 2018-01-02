WFPD continues to investigate first homicide of the year

Newschannel 6 has learned that there is currently a large police presence at the apartment complex located at Ridgeway Drive and Maurine Street.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating its first murder of the year.

WFPD on the scene of a shooting on Ridgeway Drive (Source: KAUZ).

One man is dead following a shooting in Wichita Falls.

"On Monday, January 1 at about 8:45 pm we received a call in reference to possible shots fired," WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure said.

That call came from the Maurine Street Apartments in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive.

"When officers arrived they located a subject on the ground," Sgt. McClure said. "He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They began to administer aid. AMR and first responders also responded and took the subject to the hospital where he later died from his wounds."

The victim was 29-year-old Shannon Smith. His Aunt told Newschannel 6 that he was a hard-working kid with a strong family. She said he was visiting his dad when he was shot.

Officers were unable to get a description of the suspect before they fled the scene. Now police are asking for help.

"We definitely encourage anyone that has any information regarding this to call police at 720-5000," Sgt. McClure said. "Or if you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888."

Detectives spent much of the night beginning their investigation and gathering evidence. Sgt. McClure said officers and detectives will continue to work to solve the city's first murder of 2018.

Smith's body has been sent off to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Sgt. McClure said there is not a "Fresh 48" reward in place at this time. The "Fresh 48" adds to reward money for tips that lead to an arrest.

