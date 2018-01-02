Wichita Falls welcomes first baby of 2018

There are plenty of firsts when it comes to the New Year and one family can say they have had the first child in the city this year.

We caught up with the happy couple who said they are very fortunate they were in the falls when the mother went into labor.

"I just want to thank this hospital and their staff, they're amazing, and this place Wichita Falls, it's a great town," said Johana De La Fuenta and Roberto Guillen.

De La Fuenta was actually not due for another 6 weeks and was visiting Guillen here in Wichita Falls where he was working when her water broke. The couple is from the metroplex area.

"I just couldn't be more thankful to be where I was at the moment," she added.

Newschannel 6 would like to wish baby Isabella and the whole family a very safe and happy New Year and congratulate them.

