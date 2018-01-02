Sheriff's deputies honored, promoted at ceremony

Some Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputies started off the New Year right. Several were promoted to new positions and others received special awards.

Deputies said the badge and pinning award ceremony is a great reminder of their hard work for the community and bond they share with each other.

"We are just like family and we work day and night together," said Chief Deputy Derrald Choate. "Every one of us that were promoted today work together day and night, we worked last night together on a pursuit. Every one of them that were up here, were there."

Deputy Brett Brashear was honored with an award following the badge pinnings for going above and beyond to assist a woman in need.

In October 2017, Brashear was dispatched to a call about a Texas Forestry Service being stuck up to their waste in mud. When he arrived, he found a woman stuck in mud in a river up to her hip and was unable to get out on her own.

Deputy Brashear made his way to her and began digging her leg out of the mud with his hand. He then helped her up the steep embankment and she was loaded onto a gurney and helped the rest of the way up.

Brashear received the Sheriff's Commendation Award for his heroic actions.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved