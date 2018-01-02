Workers around WF fight frigid temperatures

Freezing temperatures on Tuesday does not mean outdoor jobs are put on ice.

Many workers in Wichita Falls were forced to deal with the frigid weather and still managed to get the job done.

Whether it is hot or cold, rain or snow, delivery truck drivers like Jeremy Bower work through it all.



“It was an unbearable 16 degrees outside this morning,” said Bower. “I had a pair of gloves on, I almost put another pair on top of the gloves I had.”



So, without doubling up on the gloves, how does he stay warm in this winter weather.

“You kind of have a mentality of you just got to bare through it,” said Bower. "Really other than that you just got to deal with it.”

He said to do that means to keep moving, something a group of construction workers said is a must.

“You just work harder,” said Mark Griffin.



As crew members loaded up materials, and others brought some into the building they were working on, one thing they all have in common was their winter gear.

A pro-tip. You must layer-up!



“Two layers of underwear, a pair of jeans, a couple of shirts, a vest and jackets, just it's not ever enough,” said Griffin.



A coffee break will also do the trick.

But with snow on the ground and cold weather in the forecast, for these guys fighting the freezing temps is all in a day’s work.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved