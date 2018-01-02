HS basketball scores and highlights, Jan. 2 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball scores and highlights, Jan. 2

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Nocona's Riley McCasland lines up for 3 of his game-high 28 points in a 62-59 win over Holliday
Girls

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls        36 (0-4)
Denton Braswell  45 (2-1)

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  35 (3-1)
Bowie         40 (4-0)
JAC: Baylee Thompson 18 pts
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell 20 pts. Madison Hill 10

City View  24 (0-4)
Paradise   56 (3-1)

Holliday  52 (2-2)
Nocona  64 (2-2)
HOL: Scotta Anderson 13 pts
NOC: Emma Meekins 23 pts, Averee Kleinhans 21

District 9-2A

Olney                 13 (0-4)
#13 Archer City  43 (4-0)
AC: Kacey Hasley 14 pts

Quanah  31 (1-3)
Electra   40 (1-3)
QUA: Jada Jackson 11 pts
ELE: Alyssa Waggoner 22 pts, Alexa Daniel 16

#5 Windthorst  80 (4-0)
Petrolia            23 (1-3)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 30 pts, 10 ast, Charli Cooper 16 pts

Munday           26 (1-3)
#19 Seymour  40 (3-1)

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg   35 
Forestburg  61 

Midway           31
Prairie Valley  71

Bellevue  34
Slidell      45

Non-District

Lake Country Christian  63
Graham                          38

Woodson  11
Benjamin  82
BEN: Brooke Jones 26 pts, Temi Flowers 24, Myca Flowers 18

Boys

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls        62 (0-2)
Denton Braswell  68 (1-1)
WF: Austin Dishman school-record 8 made 3-pt FGs

District 8-3A

Holliday        59 (1-1)
#12 Nocona  62 (1-1)
HOL: Noah Parker 23 pts, Kade Patterson 20
NOC: Riley McCasland 28 pts, Charles Evans 14

Jacksboro  29 (0-2)
#6 Bowie   85 (2-0)

City View  36 (1-1)
Paradise   51 (1-1)

District 9-2A

Quanah  31 (1-1)
Electra    33 (2-0)
F/OT

Windthorst  61 (2-0)
Petrolia       42 (0-2)

Munday    34 (0-2)
Seymour  43 (1-1)

Olney           50 (0-2)
Archer City  61 (2-0)
OLN: Carter Hinson/Parker Mayes 14 pts each
AC: Morgan Wylie 15 pts, 14 reb

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg   45
Forestburg  70

Midway           47
Prairie Valley  55

Bellevue   42
#8 Slidell  62

Non-District

#6 Estacado  65
#7 Hirschi      72
HIR: Rashaad Green 21 pts

#8 Muenster  55
Burkburnett   90
BURK: KenDarius Horton 20 pts, Jacob Williams 19, Gavin Morris 14

Graham        69
Brownwood  75 
F/OT

Iowa Park  43
Sanger      48
IP: Noah Diaz 16 pts, Kade Thomas 11

Decatur  69
Vernon   29

