HS basketball scores and highlights, Jan. 2

Scores and highlights from the first full night of high school hoops in 2018!

Scores and highlights from the first full night of high school hoops in 2018!

Nocona's Riley McCasland lines up for 3 of his game-high 28 points in a 62-59 win over Holliday / Source: KAUZ

Nocona's Riley McCasland lines up for 3 of his game-high 28 points in a 62-59 win over Holliday / Source: KAUZ

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monda...

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

Sony Michel burst through the line for a 27-yard touchdown run to give No. 3 Georgia a 54-48 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma, winning the first overtime Rose Bowl and sending the Bulldogs to the College Football...