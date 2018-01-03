WF native Colbert honored by 49ers

Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert just wrapped up a fine rookie season for the San Francisco 49ers.

He made his first start in week 10, then after missing a game with a thumb injury, he returned to the starting lineup for good in week 12. From that point on, he and the 49ers didn't lose another game -- though quarterback Jimmy Garoppalo might get some of the credit for that as well.

For his perseverance, Colbert was given the "Thomas Herrion Memorial Award" by the team. It's awarded every year to "the most courageous and inspirational" defensive rookie or first-year player as voted by the team's coaches.

Colbert finished with 37 tackles and two forced fumbles this year.

He grew up in Wichita Falls until the age of 10 when, after being hit by a car riding his bike and being put in a coma for over a week, he and his father moved to Mineral Wells. He starred for the Rams and signed with the University of Texas, then transferred to Miami for his senior season.

He was drafted in the 7th round as a cornerback, but moved to free safety after a series of injuries to teammates, and took over the job.

Colbert visited Wichita Falls this past spring, talking to kids at Kate Burgess and Booker T. Washington elementary schools.

