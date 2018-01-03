Clay Co. Sheriff addresses continuous 911 outages

Four times in the last two months phone lines have been cut on U.S. 287 from construction.

It’s led to emergency and land lines going down for many hours. Tuesday’s outage began at 11:20 am and was not restored until 9 pm.

It affected Clay, Young, Archer, Jack, and Montague Counties. Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons says he stayed quiet the first three times it happened, but he’s done now and believes it’s unacceptable.

