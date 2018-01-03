Main water line break forces boil order in Petrolia - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Main water line break forces boil order in Petrolia

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
PETROLIA, TX(RNN Texoma) -

The water for the city of Petrolia has been shut off. The main line busted after it froze early Wednesday morning.

Crews are actively working to restore water service. Once it is restored, a boil order will be in effect until further notice.

City officials said crews are continuing to work to fix the problem.

