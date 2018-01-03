Allred inmates end hunger strike-like protest

Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed on Wednesday evening all 37 inmates refusing meals at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park accepted meals at the prison.

Last week, we reported 48 inmates were refusing meals. Officials said the inmates had items purchased from the commissary in their cells.

Robert C. Hurst, TDCJ's Public Information Officer, said inmates were refusing meals for a number of different reasons to include; recreational time, food portions and food temperature on Wednesday afternoon.

Hurst said the situation began on Christmas day. The inmates were refusing meals for a number of different reasons to include; recreational time, food portions and food temperature.

During the hunger strike-like demonstrations, officials said the department was closely monitoring their food intake.

