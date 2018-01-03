TIME TO THAW OUT

We finally rose above freezing at 11am this morning after being below freezing for 99 consecutive hours. Unfortunately, this was pipe bursting weather and we may see more of that as we thaw out over the next few days. The Arctic grips have slid into the eastern part of the country and we'll see much warmer weather as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s tomorrow and 50s and 60s this weekend. It mainly looks dry.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
