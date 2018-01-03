We Like Where Temperatures Are Headed

Today will unfold much like yesterday with enough sunshine to drive temperatures to near 50 this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the south. For the the first time in a while, our seven day forecast is offering a full slate of mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will be near 60 this weekend. Our weather problem to kick off the new year is significant drought throughout all of Texoma. Unfortunately, high impact rain is not in the forecast at this time. We could see a few showers Sunday morning

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist