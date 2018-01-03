Online program shows criminal activity in your neighborhood

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding residents of a free online service that breaks down criminal activity in your neighborhood.

It is called RaidsOnline.com. The web-based program is easy to use. And for people who prefer to do everything on their phone, there is also a free app.

"It gives your information of what's is going on in your city (...) as far as it relates to police reports and crimes," Sgt. Harold McClure with the WFPD said.

Users can put in their address and see icons that represent different crimes in their neighborhood. Sgt. McClure said the more informed a community is can result in better decision making to avoid becoming a victim of a crime.

"If they see there is an (...) increase in vehicle burglaries in their area or surrounding neighborhoods, it might cause them to say,'hey let's make sure our doors are locked. Let's make sure our cars are pulled into the driveway or garage," Sgt. McClure said.

You can also sign up for emails or alerts when specific crimes occur in your neighborhood; like vehicle burglaries or aggravated assaults.

For those who may be worried their personal information will now be accessible if they call the police, Sgt. McClure said that will not be the case.

"It gives you the type of report that was taken, when it was taken, and the hundred block where the report was taken from. It's not going to give the exact address. It's not going to give the names of the victims," Sgt. McClure said.

Sgt. McClure said RaidsOnline is updated regularly and you can feel confident the information is up-to-date. He said it is also a tool you can use outside of Texoma. Other police departments in cities across the country use RaidsOnline.

You can check out the program for yourself at RaidsOnline.com or search for Lexis Nexis Crime Alerts in your google play or apple store.

