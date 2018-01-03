TxDOT to install barriers on I-44

TXDOT is urging drivers to use caution as crews install cable barriers on Interstate 44. These barriers are being put up in the Burkburnett area from the state line to Highway 240.

Up until this point, that stretch of highway only had grass medians dividing the two sides of the road. TxDOT spokesperson Adele Lewis says that this project will make that stretch of highway safer.

"The cable barrier we are putting in is cost-effective, it saves lives, and we have nothing but great results from it and we are putting it in as many places as we can," she says.

The total cost for this project will be 1.2 million dollars.

