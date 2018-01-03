GasBuddy predicts high gas prices 2018

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.