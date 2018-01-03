Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital in Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital in Wichita Falls

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
(Source:RNN Texoma) (Source:RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A rollover accident sent one person to the hospital Wednesday in Wichita Falls.

Around 6:30 p.m, a vehicle pulled onto Southwest Parkway from Mistletoe Drive when another vehicle collided with it, causing it to roll.

The person driving the flipped vehicle was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

