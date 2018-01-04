It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx— Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with blizzard conditions.
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
Claims of more protests in Iran drop overnight after a week of unrest that killed at least 21 people.
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
